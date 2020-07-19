BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 gets slightly expensive - IAB Report

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 has become slightly expensive now. Bajaj Auto has increased the price of the 150cc motorcycle by INR 1,025.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 was launched earlier this year. The more eco-friendly bike now costs INR 97,958*. As expected, Bajaj Auto has not altered the features and specifications of the motorcycle.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 INR 96,960 INR 97,958 INR 1,025

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Features

The BS6-compliant model of the Bajaj Pulsar 150 is one of the best-looking motorcycles in its segment. It features a wolf-eyed headlamp that marks the signature front stance of the two-wheeler. This element of the Pulsar 150 also adds just the right amount of sportiness. The side profile of the motorcycle is enhanced by the extended fuel tank shrouds, engine cowl, sharp side body panels, and aggressive rear cowl. Bajaj Auto has also used updated graphics on the BS6 Pulsar 150.

A single 260mm front disc and a 130mm rear drum brake with the help of a single-channel ABS helps to bring the 148kg BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 to a halt. As for the suspension, there is a pair of conventional telescopic forks at the front whereas twin shock absorbers at the rear.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Specs

Powering the Pulsar 150 is a BS6-compliant 149.50cc single-cylinder engine which comes with twin spark plugs and fuel injection. No wonder why the BS6 Pulsar 150 has one of the best performance as well as fuel efficiency numbers in its segment. The air-cooled mill of the motorcycle has been tuned to produce 14PS of maximum power at 8,500rpm and 13.25Nm of peak torque at 6,500rpm.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Colours

Bajaj Auto provides two colour options with the BS6 Pulsar 150 - Black/Grey and Black/Red. Which one do you think looks the best on this motorcycle? Let us know in the comments below.