BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon price hiked - IAB Report

Bajaj Auto has hiked the price of the BS6 Pulsar 150 Neon. The attractive 150 cc motorcycle costs INR 90,003* now.

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon was launched at INR 85,536*. Its price has been increased by INR 4,467 now. The specifications and features of the motorbike are still the same.

Model Old BS6 Price* New BS6 Price* Price Hike BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon INR 85,536 INR 90,003 INR 4,467

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Specs

Powering the BS6 Pulsar 150 Neon is a revised 149.5 cc single-cylinder engine. It comes equipped with Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i (Digital Twin Spark Ignition) technology which enhances the bike’s performance and fuel efficiency. The 2-valve air-cooled mill has been tuned to produce 10.29 kW or 14 PS of maximum power at 8,000 rpm. The peak torque of 13.4 Nm kicks in at 6,000 rpm. The engine is mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Dimensions

Aspect Measurements Length 2,055 mm Width 755 mm Height 1,060 mm Wheelbase 1,320 mm Ground clearance 165 mm Kerb weight 144 kg

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Features

One of the highlighting features of the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is the styling. The motorcycle has colour co-ordinated headlamp eyebrows, Pulsar logo on the fuel tank, side panel mesh and rear grab rail. The 3D variant logo on the rear cowl and the coloured decal on the alloy wheels enhance the bike’s overall visual appeal. Attractive graphics can be found on the fuel tank extensions as well.

The suspension setup on the BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon includes conventional telescopic front forks and 5-way adjustable Nitrox rear shock absorber. The braking comes from a 240 mm disc at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear.

BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon Colours

The BS6 Bajaj Pulsar 150 Neon is available in 3 colour options - Neon Red, Neon Silver and Neon Lime Green.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi