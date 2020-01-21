BS-VI TVS Star City Plus teased, to be launched on 25 January [Video]

Apart from the launch of the BS-VI Apache RR 310 on 30 January, TVS Motor Company has scheduled another event that will take place on 25 January. While TVS Motor Company did not reveal any details about the product in the invitation, the teaser video of the BS-VI Star City Plus it has uploaded on its website indicates that we are about to witness the launch of the BS-VI Star City Plus.

The teaser video of the BS-VI Star City Plus reveals that it will benefit from a full LED headlight. We may also see some tweaks to the instrument cluster to add more premium-ness to the commuter segment motorcycle. We also expect to see new graphics on the BS-VI TVS Star City Plus to distinguish itself from the outgoing version.

The technical specifications, too, will witness major upgrades, and the BS-VI Star City Plus will receive fuel injection system. The displacement is not likely to undergo any changes, and we expect the BS-VI version to continue to feature a 109.7 cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor. The power and torque output may witness a marginal decline from the BS-IV motorcycle’s 8.4 PS at 7,000 rpm and 8.7 Nm at 5,000 rpm figures. The fuel economy, on the other hand, is likely to be better than the old (BS-IV) version's. The same (BS-VI) motor should also power TVS Motor Company’s other 110 cc models – the Radeon and the Victor.

The hardware specifications are not likely to change in the BS-VI transition, and the Star City Plus should continue to use drum brakes on both wheels. The safety net will retain the CBS tech. Shock absorption duties will be handled by conventional telescopic forks at the front and preload-adjustable twin-sided springs at the back.

It is safe to assume that the updated model will carry a premium over the old (BS-IV) Star City Plus, and we could see a price difference of INR 5,000-7,000. The BS-IV model, for reference, is priced from INR 53,502 (ex-showroom Delhi).

The launch of the BS-VI TVS Star City Plus, as mentioned above, will be followed by the introduction of the BS-VI Apache RR 310.