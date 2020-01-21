BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched on 30 January

TVS Motor Company has confirmed that it will launch the BS-VI Apache RR 310 in India on 30 January 2020. The deliveries of the updated model are likely to commence in February.

The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 was recently seen in a spy video, and so, we already know some of the details about it. The instrument cluster, for example, will feature a colour TFT display instead of the LCD unit of the old (BS-IV) model.

The new TFT colour display will benefit from TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. The system will work with a dedicated smartphone app to record various parameters. A similar feature was added to the Apache RTR200 4V with its BS-VI upgrade. While the list of functions on the BS-VI Apache RR310 is not available yet, below is what the BS-VI Apache RTR200 4V packs:

Achieved top speed

0-60 km/h timer

High-speed alert

Turn-by-turn Navigation (Ride and Tour Mode)

Low fuel warning (Alert and Assist to find the nearest fuel station)

Call and SMS notification

Ride Statistics (Details, records and analysis)

Last Parked Location

Road Side Assistance

Automatic App Launch

Do Not Disturb mode

Auto Reply SMS

High-Speed Alert

Crash alert notification

G-Force measurement

Lean angle display

In terms of styling, the Apache RR 310 will retain the old design post the BS-VI upgrade, but new/refreshed paint/graphics are expected to be introduced. The feature list will continue to comprise full LED lighting, full fairing and split-style step-up seat. The shock absorption department will comprise inverted telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the front and the back respectively. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net will include dual-channel ABS.

The BS-VI transition is likely to affect the power and torque figures, although the difference will most likely be insignificant. The old (BS-IV) Apache RR310's 312.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, reverse inclined, fuel-injected engine produced 34 PS of peak power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque at 7,700 rpm.

The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 will carry a price premium over the BS-IV version that retails at INR 2,28,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), probably of INR 10,000-15,000.