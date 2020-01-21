BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 to be launched on 30 January

TVS Motor Company has confirmed that it will launch the BS-VI Apache RR 310 in India on 30 January 2020. The deliveries of the updated model are likely to commence in February.
The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 was recently seen in a spy video, and so, we already know some of the details about it. The instrument cluster, for example, will feature a colour TFT display instead of the LCD unit of the old (BS-IV) model.
The new TFT colour display will benefit from TVS SmartXonnect Bluetooth connectivity. The system will work with a dedicated smartphone app to record various parameters. A similar feature was added to the Apache RTR200 4V with its BS-VI upgrade. While the list of functions on the BS-VI Apache RR310 is not available yet, below is what the BS-VI Apache RTR200 4V packs:
- Achieved top speed
- 0-60 km/h timer
- High-speed alert
- Turn-by-turn Navigation (Ride and Tour Mode)
- Low fuel warning (Alert and Assist to find the nearest fuel station)
- Call and SMS notification
- Ride Statistics (Details, records and analysis)
- Last Parked Location
- Road Side Assistance
- Automatic App Launch
- Do Not Disturb mode
- Auto Reply SMS
- Crash alert notification
- G-Force measurement
- Lean angle display
In terms of styling, the Apache RR 310 will retain the old design post the BS-VI upgrade, but new/refreshed paint/graphics are expected to be introduced. The feature list will continue to comprise full LED lighting, full fairing and split-style step-up seat. The shock absorption department will comprise inverted telescopic forks and a mono-shock at the front and the back respectively. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes on both wheels, while the safety net will include dual-channel ABS.
The BS-VI transition is likely to affect the power and torque figures, although the difference will most likely be insignificant. The old (BS-IV) Apache RR310's 312.2 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, reverse inclined, fuel-injected engine produced 34 PS of peak power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of maximum torque at 7,700 rpm.
The BS-VI TVS Apache RR 310 will carry a price premium over the BS-IV version that retails at INR 2,28,000 (ex-showroom Delhi), probably of INR 10,000-15,000.