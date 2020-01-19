BS-VI Honda Activa 6G vs. BS-VI TVS Jupiter - Specs, Features & Prices compared

The recently launched Honda Activa 6G packs several mechanical as well as cosmetic updates including some features that were long-coming. It is INR 8,000 more expensive than the Honda Activa 5G. Here’s a low down on how the BS-VI Honda Activa 6G differs from the BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic.

Design and dimensions

While the TVS Jupiter Classic gained only a new colour (Indi Blue) with its BS-VI upgrade, the Honda Activa has received a refreshed design as well.

The latter features a newly designed front apron along with new chrome and black plastic inserts and a sharper front fender, however, the Jupiter does not lag behind on that front. It is offered in 6 colours, including a new Glitter Blue Metallic shade.

Honda claims that the Activa 6G has the best-in-class ground clearance of 171 mm, 18 mm more than the Activa 5G. The scooter also boasts of a bigger floor mat area of 260 mm (up by 23 mm), which gives it improved load-bearing capability. However, the 15 mm longer wheelbase of the TVS Jupiter (1,275 mm) will help it offer a more comfortable and stable ride.

The BS-VI TVS Jupiter, though, is offered with a tinted visor and a dual-tone seat. Besides that, the pillion grabrail comes with an integrated pillion backrest, a feature not offered by the Honda Activa.

Specification Honda Activa 6G TVS Jupiter Classic BS-VI Length 1,833 mm 1,834 mm Width 697 mm 650 mm Height 1,156 mm 1,115 mm Wheelbase 1,260 mm 1,275 mm Ground clearance 171 mm 150 mm Underseat storage 18 litres 18 litres

Cycle Parts

Thanks to the recent changes, the Honda Activa finally comes with a telescopic fork at the front, a feature which has been always been available in the TVS Jupiter Classic and that too as standard. However, the Honda Activa comes with 3-step adjustability for preload in the rear spring. This feature has percolated to the 110 cc Activa from the more premium Activa 125. It will allow customers to make their ride comfortable based on their needs. The BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic, though, misses out on an adjustable rear suspension.

Both the scooters also come with a 12-inch front wheel. While the Honda Activa 6G, just like the model it replaces, features a 10-inch rear wheel, the Jupiter Classic has a 12-inch rear wheel. The TVS Jupiter Classic features alloy wheels, while the Honda Activa 6G is available with only steel wheels. The latter does benefit from a wider, 100 mm rear tyre.

As for the braking setup, the TVS Jupiter is better with a combination of a 220 mm disc brake at the front and a 130 mm drum brake at the rear. The Honda Activa 6G features 130 mm drum brakes.

Specification Honda Activa 6G TVS Jupiter Front suspension Telescopic fork Telescopic fork Rear suspension 3-step adjustable single spring Single spring Front tyre size 90/90-12 90/90-12 Rear tyre size 90/100-10 90/90-12 Front brake 130 mm drum 220 mm disc Rear Brake 130 mm drum 130 mm drum

Features

The TVS Jupiter has been one of the most value for money offerings in the segment. However, the Honda Activa has negated TVS Jupiter Classic’s biggest advantage of an external fuel filler cap now. Also, the operation for opening the external fuel filler cap is easily controlled by a two-in-one switch next to the key slot in the Honda Activa 6G. The TVS Jupiter’s external fuel cap can be operated by the ignition key.

The TVS Jupiter Classic received an LED headlamp with its BS-VI upgrade, a feature that has been available in the Honda Activa since 2018.

As for the instrumentation, the Honda offering is better in this comparo, thanks to a semi-digital console. The TVS scooter does have an old-school mode indicator (eco and power modes) to help identify the best riding style for maximum efficiency. Moreover, it also includes a USB charging port in the front panel and a handy cubby hole to store knick-knacks.

Engine

The Honda Activa 6G is powered by a 110 cc air-cooled mill which produces 7.79 PS of power and 8.79 Nm of torque. TVS though is yet to reveal the power figures of the BS-VI compliant Jupiter Classic. The BS-IV compliant Jupiter Classic's 109.7 cc engine produced 8 PS of power and 8.4 Nm of torque. Expect the performance figures of the BS-VI version to be close.

Both the powerplants are fitted with fuel injection. The Honda Activa 6G trumps the TVS Jupiter Classic in this aspect, with the inclusion of an ACG starter for silent starts as well as eSTT (enhanced smart tumble technology) for improved combustion and fuel efficiency.

Prices

The 2020 Honda Activa 6G is priced at INR 63,912* in the Standard variant and at INR 65,412* in the Deluxe variant. In comparison, the BS-VI TVS Jupiter Classic is priced at INR 67,911*. Cheaper BS-VI TVS Jupiter scooters are expected to be launched in the near future, with simpler styling and lesser equipment.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

