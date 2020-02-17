BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street 125 with new matte red colour launched at INR 77,900

Suzuki has launched the BS-VI Burgman Street 125 for a price of INR 77,900 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is INR 6,898 more expensive than the outgoing BS-IV version.

The scooter in BS-VI avatar was showcased for the first time earlier this month at the recently concluded Auto Expo 2020. Its powertrain now gets fuel injection replacing the carburettor for supplying the fuel and air mixture into the inlet valve of the engine.

Displacing 124 cc, the two-valve, air-cooled engine produces 8.7 PS of power and 10 Nm of torque. While the power output remains the same as the BS-IV version, the torque figure has taken a slight hit with a reduction of 0.2 Nm. The maximum power is achieved at slightly lower engine speed, while the maximum torque peaks at 5,500 rpm instead of 5,000 rpm in the outgoing version. However, we do not expect the BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street 125 to feel substantially different during everyday usage.

In terms of colour options, the BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is retailed in a new Matte Bordeaux Red option replacing the Glass Sparkle Black. This new paint scheme was earlier introduced in the Access 125 SE. Other existing colour options of Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Matte Fibroin Grey and Pearl Mirage White have been retained.

The BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street 125 is now fitted with an integrated engine start and a kill switch on the left side of the handlebar. Other features include an LED headlamp, digital instrumentation, a 2.0-litre glove box, a rack for storage with DC charging socket and aluminium footpegs.

Suzuki had also showcased the European-styled scooter Burgman Street 125 at Auto Expo 2020 in its MotoGP livery. The company will decide about the launch of this option based on the feedback received from visitors at the biennial motoring extravaganza.

