BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT revealed - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Suzuki Motorcycle India is among the limited number of two-wheeler brands that have participated at the Auto Expo 2020. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler brand has used the biennial motoring event in Noida to reveal its BS-VI compliant range, although the prices are still under wraps. Among the products that were unveiled at the Auto Expo 2020 was the updated V-Strom 650 XT.

Also Read: BS-VI Suzuki Intruder revealed - Live from Auto Expo 2020

Similar to the rest of the BS-VI models, the updated, BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT does not get any styling upgrades. The visual changes are limited to the updated graphics that are seen on the motorcycle. Rest of the design details remain identical to the old (BS-IV) motorcycle. Thus, the motorcycle continues to feature a halogen headlight setup, conventional blinkers, a LED taillight, semi-digital instrument cluster, 20-litre fuel tank, tall windscreen and tubeless tyre compatible tubeless tyres.

The colour options, too, remain unaltered, and the BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT continues to feature two colour schemes – Champion Yellow and Pearl Glacier White.

The engine has undergone a few changes to comply with the BS-VI emission norms, although Suzuki Motorcycle India has not revealed the updated power and torque output figures. The BS-IV model, for reference, was tuned to produce 70 PS of power at 8,800 rpm and 62 Nm of torque at 6,500 rpm from its 645cc 90-degree V-Twin, liquid-cooled DOHC motor.

The hardware specifications have been carried forward, and the BS-VI V-Strom 650 XT continues to use telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. Anchoring department comprises twin discs at the front and a single rotor at the back. The safety net is provided by dual-channel ABS and traction control system.

Also Read: BS-VI Suzuki Burgman Street unveiled - Live from Auto Expo 2020

The BS-VI Suzuki V-Strom 650 XT will most likely carry a price premium over the old (BS-IV) model. The BS-IV version, for reference, was priced at INR 7,52,084 (ex-showroom Mumbai). Apart from the BS-VI V-Strom 6650 XT, Suzuki Motorcycle India also showcased the limited edition BS-IV Hayabusa at the motoring event from its big bike portfolio.