BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan starts reaching dealerships

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan has been spotted completely undisguised just days after the company released a teaser video for the motorcycle. Folks at HelmetStories posted the images of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan on their Instagram account, giving a first look at the latest iteration of the motorcycle.

Also Read: BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 bookings open

As seen in these photographs, the new motorcycle packs a new, dual-tone finish. Royal Enfield had revealed three new colours – Lake Blue, Rock Red and Gravel Grey – for the Himalayan at the 2019 EICMA motorcycle show in Milan Italy, and we expect to see them to be available on the BS-VI version. The paint option that you see in the photographs in this post is the Rock Red shade.

In terms of design, the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan retains the design cues from the old (BS-IV) model. Thus, you would find a familiar, rugged-looking motorcycle that includes a round headlight, tall-set front fender and a clear windscreen at the front. The minimal body panels, split-style seats and a luggage rack have been carried forward from the discontinued, BS-IV version. The cockpit witnesses a few tweaks, and the BS-VI Royal Enfield Himalayan comes equipped with a repositioned switch for the hazard light. The control now sits on the right-side switchgear on the handlebar.

The Royal Enfield Himalayan was already available with fuel injection system – a feature that is a mandatory feature for BS-VI compliance. Among added hardware to the list is a new catalytic converter that is clearly visible in one of the photographs. The engine displacement and the layout have also remained the same, and the Himalayan continues to use a 411 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled SOHC motor. The single-cylinder mill produces 24 PS of power and 32 Nm of peak torque in BS-IV guise.

Hardware specifications such as conventional telescopic front forks, rear mono-shock, 21-inch front/17-inch rear wire-spoke wheels, disc brakes on both ends and dual-channel ABS have been carried forward from the BS-IV model.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 and Royal Enfield Bullet 500 discontinued in India

Royal Enfield is likely to launch the BS-VI Himalayan very soon now. Expect the updated version to be INR 10,000-12,000 costlier than the BS-IV version, which is priced at INR 1.81 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

[Image Source: HelmetStories via Instagram.com]