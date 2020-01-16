BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 bookings open - Report

16/01/2020
Royal Enfield dealerships have reportedly started the pre-bookings for the BS-VI Interceptor INT 650 ahead of its imminent launch. Interested buyers can reserve the updated motorcycle for INR 10,000. As we had reported earlier this month, the company has stopped the dispatches of the BS-IV compliant models.

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Front Three Quarter
The bookings for BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 have begun for a token amount of INR 10,000.

Also Read: Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500 and Royal Enfield Bullet 500 discontinued in India

The BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 was spotted recently, and as expected, it did not feature a significant visual upgrade over the old (BS-IV) motorcycle. The original model was launched just in 2018, and so, it is too early to expect a redesigned model just yet. Also, a design revision and a BS-VI upgrade both together would have pushed the prices even higher.

The Interceptor INT 650 will continue to use budget-friendly hardware such as halogen headlight, semi-digital instrument console, conventional telescopic front forks and twin-sided rear springs post the BS-VI upgrade. Anchoring hardware will include single discs on both wheels, while the safety net will comprise dual-channel ABS.

While the styling cues will not witness a substantial revision, we expect Royal Enfield to use the BS-VI transition as an opportunity to implement changes based on the customer feedback.

Mechanical specifications will include a 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air & oil-cooled SOHC motor that will feature a larger catalytic converter, among other changes, to comply with the BS-VI emission norms. The twin-cylinder engine is tuned to deliver 47 BHP of power at 7,250 rpm and 52 Nm of peak torque at 5,250 rpm in BS-IV guise. The BS-VI compliant version's maximum power and maximum torque won't be much lower, if at all. It will be linked to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch function.

The BS-VI upgrade will come at a considerable price hike, probably of around INR 8,000-12,000. Check out the prices of the old (BS-IV) Royal Enfield 650 twins below:

ModelPrices*
Interceptor INT 650 StandardINR 2,56,372
Interceptor INT 650 CustomINR 2,64,029
Interceptor INT 650 ChromeINR 2,76,791
Continental GT 650 CustomINR 2,77,330
Continental GT 650 ChromeINR 2,92,092

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Side Profile
The Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 are likely to get a price hike of around INR 8,000-12,000 with the BS-VI upgrade.

Also Read: Colour-wise prices of BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 revealed

In related news, Royal Enfield recently launched the BS-VI Classic 350. In addition to from the BS-VI Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650, the BS-VI Himalayan is also on the way.

*Ex-showroom Delhi

[Source: zigwheels.com]

Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 - Image Gallery

