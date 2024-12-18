UAE Buyers Show Rising Interest in Pre-Owned EVs: Audi Abu Dhabi Survey

A recent survey by Audi Abu Dhabi reveals a growing interest in pre-owned electric vehicles (EVs) among UAE residents, highlighting shifting preferences toward sustainable transportation.

The survey found that warranties are a top priority for buyers, with 32% stating they would consider a pre-owned EV if warranty options were available. Emirati respondents (41%) and younger buyers aged 18-24 (36%) showed the strongest focus on reliability through warranties.

Cost savings and environmental benefits also emerged as significant motivators, with 27% citing these factors. The 25-34 age group stood out for valuing eco-friendliness and financial practicality, with 33% prioritizing these advantages.

However, challenges remain. A lack of charging infrastructure was cited by 13% as a key deterrent, while 17% expressed interest in EVs but are not yet ready to make a purchase, emphasizing the need for awareness campaigns and practical improvements.

Audi Abu Dhabi’s findings reflect a growing shift towards sustainable mobility in the region, driven by trust, cost efficiency, and eco-conscious decisions.