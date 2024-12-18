Ford Mustang Mach-E and F-150 Secure IIHS Top Safety Awards

The 2024 Ford Mustang Mach-E and 2024-25 F-150 have earned prestigious safety accolades from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS).

The Mustang Mach-E secured the TOP SAFETY PICK+ award for models built after August 2024, while the F-150 pickup truck earned the TOP SAFETY PICK for models produced after September 2024. These awards highlight exceptional performance in crashworthiness and crash-avoidance tests.

To qualify for these honors, vehicles must score high across IIHS' rigorous evaluations, including updated side and front overlap tests, pedestrian crash prevention, and acceptable or good-rated headlights across all trims.

These accolades reinforce Ford’s commitment to safety, adding to earlier recognition for the 2024 Ford Explorer and 2024 Lincoln Nautilus. Notably, all award-winning Ford models have also received five-star safety ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).