Check out BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350 Signals in detail [Video]

Royal Enfield has launched its first BS-VI compliant motorcycle in India, the new Classic 350, in the Indian market with prices starting from INR 1,65,025*. We have already brought you a detailed launch report and another post revealing the variant/colour-wise prices of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic 350. We recently stumbled upon a walkaround video of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Classic Signals Edition (Stormrider Sand) via YouTube, giving a close look at the motorcycle.

In terms of styling, the Signals edition, similar to the rest of the BS-VI Classic series, looks identical to the BS-IV model. Thus, you would see an identical design with a black finish to the engine, exhaust system, headlight mask and the spoke wheel walls. The paint theme and the decals on the motorcycle, too, are carried forward from the BS-IV model.

While the visual cues remain unaltered, the mechanical specifications have undergone a major upgrade. The BS-VI compliant engine, for example, trades the carburettor system for fuel injection tech. The motor also witnesses the addition of a new catalytic converter, temperature sensor and an O2 sensor on the updated model. The dual-spark setup is no longer available, and the BS-VI Classic 350 range features a single-spark. Royal Enfield has not revealed the power and torque output figures for the BS-VI model. The BS-IV version, for reference, made 20.07 PS of peak power and 28 Nm of max torque.

In terms of hardware, the Signals edition retains wire-spoke wheels that are wrapped in tube tyres. The company is offering alloy wheels on the Gunmetal Grey and Stealth Black colour options although the setup can be installed on other variants too. The safety net continues to pack dual-channel ABS that governs the braking setup (discs on both wheels). However, the BS-VI model further benefits from the side-stand inhibitor that stops the motorcycle from moving forward when the side-stand is engaged.

Apart from the Signals Stormrider Sand, the BS-VI Classic 350 will be available in Classic Black, Gunmetal Grey, Signals Airborne Blue, Stealth Black and Chrome Black. Check out the colour-wise prices of the BS-VI Classic 350 series below:

Colour Option Price* (BS-VI) Price* (BS-IV) Difference Classic Black INR 1,65,025 INR 1,53,903 INR 11,122 Gunmetal Grey INR 1,69,791 INR 1,55,740 INR 14,051 Signals Stormrider Sand INR 1,75,281 INR 1,64,095 INR 11,186 Signals Airborne Blue INR 1,75,281 INR 1,64,095 INR 11,186 Stealth Black INR 1,81,728 NA NA Chrome Black INR 1,81,728 NA NA

There are no updates available about the 500 series, although a report from November last year claimed that Royal Enfield may discontinue the higher displacement range due to the low demand.

*Ex-showroom Mumbai

Photographs used in the post and gallery belong to the YouTube channel, Pk techindi