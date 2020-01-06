BS-IV Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650 dispatches stopped

Royal Enfield has stopped the dispatches of the BS-IV Interceptor INT 650 and Continental GT 650, and the company is expected to introduce the BS-VI compliant models very soon. Earlier today (6 January 2020), we had reported the sighting of the BS-VI Royal Enfield Interceptor INT 650.

The updated models will not carry any substantial visual upgrades, although Royal Enfield may use the opportunity to implement changes based on the customer feedback.

Thus, styling cues will continue to pack the retro looks along with budget-friendly hardware such as halogen headlight and a semi-digital instrument console. The hardware specifications on the BS-VI bikes will include conventional telescopic forks at the front and twin-sided springs at the back to perform the shock absorption tasks. The braking department, which will be governed by a dual-channel ABS, will comprise single discs.

Engine specifications will continue to include the 648 cc parallel-twin cylinder, air & oil-cooled SOHC motor. The twin-cylinder mill produced 47 BHP of max power at 7,250 rpm and a peak torque of 52 Nm at 5,250 rpm in BS-IV guise. The BS-VI upgrade may lead to a negligible drop in output. The motor will be linked to a six-speed gearbox that benefits from a slipper clutch with an assist feature.

It is safe to expect a price increase in the BS-VI transition, and we could witness an INR 8,000-12,000 hike over the BS-IV levels. Check out the current prices of the Royal Enfield 650 twins in the table below:

Model Prices* Interceptor INT 650 Standard INR 2,56,372 Interceptor INT 650 Custom INR 2,64,029 Interceptor INT 650 Chrome INR 2,76,791 Continental GT 650 Custom INR 2,77,330 Continental GT 650 Chrome INR 2,92,092

Before the Interceptor INT 650 and the Continental GT 650, Royal Enfield will launch the Classic 350 in its BS-VI version, tomorrow (7 January 2020). The updated 350 cc motorcycle has started to reach the dealerships and its pre-bookings have commenced for a token amount of INR 10,000. It is expected to be INR 10,000-INR 15,000 pricier over the outgoing (BS-IV) model.

*Ex-showroom Delhi