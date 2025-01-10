Honda Elevate Black Edition launched in India

Honda has introduced the Elevate Black Edition and Signature Black Edition, in India, priced at ₹15.51 lakh and ₹15.71 lakh (ex-showroom), respectively. These exclusive editions elevate the SUV's style quotient with striking black-themed aesthetics.

The Black Edition boasts a Crystal Black Pearl exterior, gloss black alloy wheels, chrome grille garnish, and silver roof rail inserts. A unique "Black Edition" emblem on the rear completes its bold look.

For those seeking an even sleeker design, the Signature Black Edition features an all-black grille, black roof rails, and skid plates, along with "Signature Edition" badges on the front fenders.

Inside, both editions offer an all-black interior with leatherette seats, black stitching, and matching door trims. The Signature Black Edition adds a touch of sophistication with rhythmic 7-colour ambient lighting.

Mechanically, these editions retain the robust 1.5-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine, delivering 119 BHP and 145 Nm of torque, paired with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed CVT.

These editions, based on the top-spec ZX trim, bring a fresh and bold option to the Honda Elevate lineup.