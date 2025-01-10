Ford and RTR Team Up for the Most Enthusiast-Focused Mustang Yet

Ford has unveiled the Mustang RTR, a high-performance turbocharged Mustang built for enthusiasts, ahead of the 2025 Detroit Auto Show. Showcased with an adrenaline-pumping demonstration by two-time drift champion and RTR Vehicles founder Vaughn Gittin Jr., this model is set to redefine the Mustang EcoBoost experience.

Developed in collaboration with RTR Vehicles, the Mustang RTR takes inspiration from RTR’s Formula Drift championship success and shares performance DNA with the Mustang Dark Horse. Notable design elements like Hyper Lime Brembo brake calipers and a pedestal spoiler hint at its dynamic capabilities and striking presence.

Marking only the second factory-produced Mustang co-created with an external partner, the RTR boasts advanced features like the electronic drift brake, designed for track enthusiasts seeking ultimate rear-wheel-drive drifting control. It builds on RTR’s expertise, including their role in developing the drift brake for the seventh-generation Mustang.

With its unique styling and thrilling performance, the Mustang RTR joins the Mustang lineup alongside icons like the GT Performance Package, Dark Horse, and GTD. It promises to attract first-time track enthusiasts and seasoned drivers alike.

Catch the Mustang RTR at the 2025 Detroit Auto Show, where it will be displayed alongside the Mustang GTD Spirit of America, another highlight of Ford’s performance lineup.