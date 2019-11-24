BS-VI Maruti Ertiga diesel spied once again

Recent spy shots had indicated that Maruti Suzuki may not be withdrawing from the diesel passenger vehicle market completely. Solidifying the new development, new spy shots have come up showing a BS-VI Maruti Ertiga test mule on a public road.

The Maruti Ertiga seen here is being driven on a BS-VI compliant 1.5-litre petrol engine along with a BS-IV compliant 1.5-litre diesel engine. There is also a 1.5-litre petrol/CNG option which powers its fleet version. The spotted unit was seen carrying the DDiS badging on the front fender which clearly indicates it being a diesel car. At the same time, the back-glass document reads BS-VI compliant, which only hints that either it is the Fiat-developed 1.6-litre diesel engine which is rumoured for revival or the in-house developed 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Maruti Suzuki has already updated its petrol-powered line-up to BS-VI emission requirements. Models such as the Swift twins, XL6, Baleno, Ertiga, and the S-Presso, are all BS-VI compliant models now. If you remember, the company also launched the BS-VI Wagon R 1.0L very recently.

The BS-VI Maruti Ertiga diesel is expected to be launched in 2020.

[Image Source: GaadiWaadi]