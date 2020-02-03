BS-VI Jeep Compass launched in India, is up to INR 1.1 lakh costlier

03/02/2020 - 20:12 | ,   | Prashant Singh
The BS-VI compliant Jeep Compass has been launched in India today. The BS-VI version is up to INR 25,000 in the petrol variant and up to INR 1.1 lakh costlier in the diesel variant.

Along with the BS-VI upgrade, the Jeep Compass has received some changes to the equipment list.

The company is yet to release the variant-wise prices of the BS-VI Compass. Below is the price list of the BS-IV Jeep Compass.

VariantPrice*
JEEP COMPASS SPORT 1.4MAIRINR 15,60,000*
JEEP COMPASS SPORT 2.0DINR 16,61,000
JEEP COMPASS SPORT PLUS 1.4MAIRINR 15,99,000
JEEP COMPASS SPORT PLUS 2.0DINR 16,99,000
JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE 2.0DINR 18,03,000
JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE (O) 2.0DINR 18,88,000
JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE (O) 1.4 MAIR DDCTINR 19,00,000
JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE (O) 1.4 MAIR DDCT HIDINR 19,19,000
JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE 4X4 2.0D AT BSVIINR 21,96,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X2 2.0DINR 19,73,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 1.4MAIR DDCTINR 19,96,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X2(O) 2.0DINR 20,22,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X2(O) 2.0D BLACK PACKINR 20,36,300
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED (O)1.4MAIR DDCTINR 20,55,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED (O)1.4MAIR DDCT BLACK PACKINR 20,70,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 2.0DINR 21,51,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4(O) 2.0DINR 21,99,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4(O) 2.0D BLACK PACKINR 22,14,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED PLUS 2.0DINR 21,33,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED PLUS 1.4MAIR DDCTINR 21,67,000
JEEP COMPASS LIMITED PLUS 4X4 2.0DINR 23,11,000

If you recall, FCA very recently launched Jeep Compass diesel-automatic in India, with prices starting at INR 21.96 lakh*. It came with the BS-VI compliant 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Now, the updated diesel engine can be had with the cheaper, 6-speed manual transmission as well. Moreover, the 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine also complies with the more stringent emission norms now.

FCA says that the engine output figures have remained unchanged. What remains to be seen is if the fuel economy figures have taken a hit. For reference, in the BS-IV version, the petrol-MT returned 14.3km/l, the petrol-AT returned 14.1km/l, the diesel-MT 4x2 delivered 17.1km/l and the diesel-MT 4x4's fuel economy was rated as 16.3km/l.

Jeep Compass Limited Plus Images Front Three Quart
FCA says that the engine output figures have remained unchanged post the BS-VI upgrade.

Also See: 2021 Jeep Compass (facelift) makes spy photo debut

FCA has also made engine start/stop a standard feature in the Jeep Compass now. The company has also introduced cruise control and offers it in all the automatic transmission-equipped configurations.

*ex-showroom, Delhi

Jeep Compass Trailhawk - Image Gallery

