BS-VI Jeep Compass launched in India, is up to INR 1.1 lakh costlier

The BS-VI compliant Jeep Compass has been launched in India today. The BS-VI version is up to INR 25,000 in the petrol variant and up to INR 1.1 lakh costlier in the diesel variant.

The company is yet to release the variant-wise prices of the BS-VI Compass. Below is the price list of the BS-IV Jeep Compass.

Variant Price* JEEP COMPASS SPORT 1.4MAIR INR 15,60,000* JEEP COMPASS SPORT 2.0D INR 16,61,000 JEEP COMPASS SPORT PLUS 1.4MAIR INR 15,99,000 JEEP COMPASS SPORT PLUS 2.0D INR 16,99,000 JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE 2.0D INR 18,03,000 JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE (O) 2.0D INR 18,88,000 JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE (O) 1.4 MAIR DDCT INR 19,00,000 JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE (O) 1.4 MAIR DDCT HID INR 19,19,000 JEEP COMPASS LONGITUDE 4X4 2.0D AT BSVI INR 21,96,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X2 2.0D INR 19,73,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 1.4MAIR DDCT INR 19,96,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X2(O) 2.0D INR 20,22,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X2(O) 2.0D BLACK PACK INR 20,36,300 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED (O)1.4MAIR DDCT INR 20,55,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED (O)1.4MAIR DDCT BLACK PACK INR 20,70,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4 2.0D INR 21,51,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4(O) 2.0D INR 21,99,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED 4X4(O) 2.0D BLACK PACK INR 22,14,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED PLUS 2.0D INR 21,33,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED PLUS 1.4MAIR DDCT INR 21,67,000 JEEP COMPASS LIMITED PLUS 4X4 2.0D INR 23,11,000

If you recall, FCA very recently launched Jeep Compass diesel-automatic in India, with prices starting at INR 21.96 lakh*. It came with the BS-VI compliant 2.0L MultiJet II diesel engine with a 9-speed automatic transmission. Now, the updated diesel engine can be had with the cheaper, 6-speed manual transmission as well. Moreover, the 1.4L turbocharged petrol engine also complies with the more stringent emission norms now.

FCA says that the engine output figures have remained unchanged. What remains to be seen is if the fuel economy figures have taken a hit. For reference, in the BS-IV version, the petrol-MT returned 14.3km/l, the petrol-AT returned 14.1km/l, the diesel-MT 4x2 delivered 17.1km/l and the diesel-MT 4x4's fuel economy was rated as 16.3km/l.

FCA has also made engine start/stop a standard feature in the Jeep Compass now. The company has also introduced cruise control and offers it in all the automatic transmission-equipped configurations.

*ex-showroom, Delhi