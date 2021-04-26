7-Seater Jeep Compass Digitally Imagined - IAB Rendering

We have previously reported to you that Jeep is working on a seven-seater version of the Compass SUV. While we say it will be a seven-seater version of the Compass, it will not quite bear the Compass name. However, it will have a lot in common with the standard five-seater Compass, including its platform. Based on several spy shots seen before, here we have a rendering of the seven-seater Jeep Compass that will likely be called the 'Commander' in markets abroad and 'Patriot' in India. This rendering has been created by our in-house rendering artist, Shoeb R. Kalania.

Jeep had previously clarified that the styling of the upcoming seven-seater SUV will not be inspired by the Compass. Based on previously released teaser images, we know the upcoming SUV will likely borrow a few design cues from the larger Grand Wagoneer SUV instead. That reference is particularly seen in the studded seven-slat grille and the sleek LED headlights. Test mules seen so far have barely previewed the design of the front bumper. In this rendering, the SUV gets a Compass facelift-like front bumper with a large central air dam and LED fog lamps housed within deep set air dams at either ends.

Also Read : India-Bound Jeep Compass-Based 7-Seater SUV Teased For Brazil

The most notable change 0n the seven-seater derivative of the Compass will be in its side profile. As you can see in this rendering, the rear quarter of the SUV has been completely redesign with a much larger rear overhang and a distinct rear-quarter glass area. The added length to this SUV will not just come from increased overhangs, but there will be an actual increase in the wheelbase as well. That means the rear doors will also be longer than the ones of the five-seater Compass. At the rear, the SUV is expected to come with a more upright tail gate with re-designed LED tail lamps and a new bumper as well.

As for the interior, it could be quite similar to the new Compass facelift interior. It will be positioned as a premium SUV and should thus come pretty well equipped as well. The SUV will employ a fully digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit. Recent reports also claim that the upcoming Jeep 7-seater SUV will get advanced driver assistance features like adaptive speed control, a blind-spot monitoring system with automatic high beam control, frontal collision warning with automatic braking and lane change monitoring with active control and semi-automatic parking.

Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep SUV will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet turbo-diesel engine that's already found in the Compass. The engine could, however, be tuned to produce more than the 173hp/350Nm it produces on the Compass. The 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on offer. Transmission duties could be handled by a 6-speed manual and 8/9-speed automatic gearbox units in a 4x4 drivetrain. The seven-seater Jeep SUV will be positioned against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavor and it is expected to launch sometime in late 2021 in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.