Jeep Wrangler Performs Poorly at IIHS Crash Test - VIDEO

The Jeep Wrangler is certainly one of the most iconic off-roaders in the world, but it has come away with rather unfavorable results at the IIHS crash test in the USA. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IISH) has released two videos of the current JL-generation Jeep Wrangler undergoing crash test on its Youtube Channel. Quite surprisingly, in the driver-side small overlap test shown below, the SUV rolls over on its side upon impact, thus prompting the IIHS to give it a 'Marginal' overall safety rating.

The IIHS actually conducted two driver-side small overlap crash tests using a MY-2019 Wrangler four-door, and both yielded unfavorable results. In an official statement on the IIHS website, it said,

"In both the Institute's tests, the vehicle tipped onto its passenger side after striking the barrier. The partial rollover presents an additional injury risk beyond what the standard criteria are intended to measure in small overlap frontal crash tests. A vehicle tipping onto its side is not an acceptable outcome for a frontal crash and, as a result, the Wrangler's overall rating was downgraded to marginal."

The 'Marginal' safety rating for the JL-generation Jeep Wrangler is only one ranking above 'Poor' as per IIHS safety standards. Although IIHS hasn't speculated what could be the cause of the rollover, we suspect it could be due to the SUVs high center of gravity. The Wrangler, however, scored well in other driver safety measures. The 'survival space' of the SUV was maintained well in the event of the crash and risk of injuries to to the legs and feet area was also low. The Wrangler also scored 'Good' evaluation in a 31-mph side impact crash test.

Back here in India, Jeep launched the locally assembled Wrangler in our country earlier last month. Prices for the Jeep Wrangler Unlimited variant start from INR 53.90 lakh*, which is a whole INR 10 lakh more affordable than before. The top-spec Wrangler Rubicon variant has been priced at INR 57.90 lakh*, which is a whole INR 11 lakh cheaper than before. The Jeep Wrangler is being imported as a completely knocked down (CKD) unit and assembled locally at Jeep's Ranajangaon facility, instead of coming in as full import (CBU).

Under the hood, the Wrangler continues to be powered by a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine that makes 265hp and 400 Nm of peak torque. The engine continues to come mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox. In fact, this engine is now being manufactured in India at the Ranjangaon facility. Power is obviously sent to all four wheels via a four-wheel drive setup along with a two-speed transfer case and a low-range gearbox. The Wrangler Rubicon variant exclusively comes equipped with front and rear locking differentials, Offroad+ mode (this allows you to adjust throttle response, transmission shift point and traction control), and even an electronic sway bar disconnect for better wheel articulation.

