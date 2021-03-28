If you thought vehicles like the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6 and wild six-wheeled creations from Hennessey Performance were already pretty badass, then this Jeep-based 6×6 will pretty much blow your mind. This insane-looking vehicle is dubbed the Apocalypse Hellfire and has been built by a company called Apocalypse Manufacturing. Well, quite rightly so. What's even more wild is that this is actually a road-legal vehicle that money can buy. This 6x6 Jeep is up for sale in South Florida in America for an eye-watering price tag of $199,990.

Although it's not specifically mentioned if the Apocalypse Hellfire is based on the Wrangler or the Gladiator (Wrangler-based pick-up truck), but either way, the additional third axle and six wheels are impossible to miss your attention. When you have got over the massive wheels, you will notice the extensive alterations that has been made to the exterior of this vehicle. The Apocalypse Hellfire comes with completely custom-built body panels that make it look more like a military vehicle than an actual passenger car.

Also Read : This Modified Hyundai i20 Features Air Suspension - Only One in India - Video

There are new body panels across the front, sides and rear. The face looks particularly bold, thanks to the custom grille, heavy-duty metal bumper and an LED light bar. Heck, it even comes with a bespoke shroud around the windshield. The massive front fenders and the sculpted bonnet further enhance its military-spec look. The rear of the Apocalypse Hellfire has more than a passing resemblance to the Tesla Cypertruck and has been executed quite well. In fact, we will admit the Apocalypse Hellfire looks the best from its rear angle.

Practicality sure was not a concern for the designers here, but the pickup bed will indeed be pretty handy. Other standout elements of this vehicle include a 9,500-lb winch on the front bumper, a 12,000-lb winch on the rear bumper, door activated power running boards, removable doors, and even a removable roof. Those massive wheels are 40-inches in diameter. The rims are finished in gloss silver and the body is painted in matte dark grey. It sure is a looker.

On the inside, the Apocalypse Hellfire comes draped in hand-stitched leather. Nothing on the interior would suggest its extroverted character on the outside. It also gets push button start, a reversing camera, Bluetooth, navigation, premium audio system, and Apple CarPlay. Under the hood, the Hellfire is powered by a 6.2-liter supercharged Hellcat V8 engine that produces 750hp. its mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission that operates alongside a proprietary drivetrain that can send power to four- or six-wheels, depending on the selected driving mode.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more such crazy mods and other four-wheeler news.