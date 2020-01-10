2021 Jeep Compass (facelift) makes spy photo debut - First look at new exterior & interior

The 2021 Jeep Compass has been spied for the first time. Reports suggest that the facelifted Jeep Compass will be launched in India in the second half of the year.

Introduced in September 2016, the second-gen Jeep Compass is now in the need of a refresh. It’s still one of the best-looking C-SUVs, but with the arrival of fresher models like the all-new Toyota RAV4 (not sold in India), the new Honda CR-V (yet to be launched in India), the Tata Harrier and the MG Hector among others globally, it is considered a little old now.

The exterior of the 2020 Jeep Compass seen in these spy shots doesn’t look all that different from that of the current model. Either it hasn’t been fitted with the updated parts yet or the camouflage is hiding them really well. The radiator grille and rear bumper are visible a bit but they look unchanged. The interior changes too are difficult to be made out.

The Jeep Compass will receive a new petrol engine with the mid-cycle refresh. It will be the 1.3L FireFly Turbo turbocharged four-cylinder unit made at the FCA Powertrain plant in Bielsko-Biala (Poland). It’s produced in 150 PS/270 Nm and 180 PS/270 Nm versions. Expect it to replace the 1.4L MultiAir2 petrol engine and be offered with a choice of three transmissions: 6-speed manual, 6-speed dual-clutch automatic and 9-speed automatic.

India is the sole producer of the right-hand drive Jeep Compass. So, expect the new Jeep Compass to hit the production line here soon after its introduction. Local manufacturing and exclusivity of the RHD version’s supply will lead to a quicker rollout of this global model here.

[Image Source: chejiahao.autohome.com.cn]