India-Bound Jeep Compass-Based 7-Seater SUV Teased For Brazil

We have previously reported to you that Jeep has been working on a seven-seater version of the Compass SUV. While we say it will be a seven-seater version of the Compass, it will not quite bear the Compass name. However, it will have a lot in common with the standard five-seater Compass, including its platform. Jeep has now teased the upcoming Fortuner-rivalling SUV for Brazil with a new set of images. One of the images reveal that the SUV's name ends with 'ER', as seen in the lettering, suggesting that it could be called the 'Commander'.

Although Jeep will be bringing the upcoming SUV to our shores, it cannot be called the 'Commander' in India. That's because this name has already been trademarked by Mahindra for one its SUVs. However, Jeep had trademarked the 'Patriot' name in India some while ago and that is what we expect the seven-seater SUV will be called in India. Whatever the case be, it will have its own distinct identity that will set it apart from the Compass. Currently, it is internally known as the Jeep H6.

These teaser images also shed some light on a few design elements of the upcoming SUV. The carmaker had previously clarified that its styling will not be inspired by the Compass. And based on these teaser images, the upcoming SUV will likely borrow a few design cues from the Grand Wagoneer SUV. That reference is particularly seen in the studded seven-slat grille and the sleek LED headlights. The rear of the SUV is expected to have very distinct styling to set it apart from the Compass with longer rear doors, new rear quarter glass area, increased rear overhangs and a redesigned tail gate as well.

The upcoming Jeep seven-seater SUV will be based on the same monocoque platform that underpins the Compass sold here in India. Jeep will, however, be tweaking the platform to increase its length to accommodate an extra row of seats. This increase in length will not just be at the overhangs, but there will be an actual increase in the wheelbase of the platform. As for the interior, it could be quite similar to the new Compass facelift interior. It will be positioned as a premium SUV and should thus come pretty well equipped as well.

Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep SUV will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet turbo-diesel engine that's already found in the Compass. The engine could, however, be tuned to produce more than the 173hp/350Nm it produces on the Compass. The 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on offer. Transmission duties could be handled by a 6-speed manual and 8/9-speed automatic gearbox units in a 4x4 drivetrain. The seven-seater Jeep SUV will be positioned against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavor and it is expected to launch sometime in late 2021 in India.

