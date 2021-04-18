New Spy Shots Of Upcoming Jeep 7-seater SUV Reveal More Design Details

We have earlier reported to you that Jeep is working on an all-new 7-seater SUV, which will be called Jeep Commander. Codenamed as Jeep 598, the upcoming 7-seater Jeep will hit the Indian shores by the end of this year. The global-spec model of the SUV will be powered by two different engine options- a 1.3-litre turbo flex and a 2.0-litre diesel engine. The former develops 185bhp of power, while the latter shreds out a power output of 203bhp.

The upcoming Jeep SUV has been snapped while getting tested in Brazil, which unveils some new design details of the car. These images have been shared by Auto Segardo. A look at these spy images reveal the fenders up front and the bonnet look seemingly identical to that of the 2022 Compass. Other than that, the SUV gets a new front bumper and redesigned headlights. The 7-slat grille has a honeycomb shape and is inspired by the Grand Cherokee L. The bumper also comes auxiliary fog lamps and LED DRLs.

Also Read : India-Bound Jeep Compass-Based 7-Seater SUV Teased For Brazil

The lower air intake of the SUV gets small rectangles with rounded corners. At the rear, the new Jeep 7-seater will get a vertically stacked boot lid. The taillight design seems identical to that of the Compass, but features new LED inserts. The LED taillights are connected via by what could be an illuminated strip. The dashboard of the upcoming Jeep 7-seater will be similar to that of Compass 2022. The SUV will employ a fully digital instrument cluster and a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit.

Recent reports also claim that the upcoming Jeep 7-seater SUV will get advanced driver assistance features like adaptive speed control (ACC), a blind-spot monitoring system with automatic high beam control, frontal collision warning with automatic braking and lane change monitoring with active control and semi-automatic parking. The upcoming Jeep seven-seater SUV will be based on the same monocoque platform that underpins the Compass sold here in India. Jeep will, however, be tweaking the platform to increase its length to accommodate an extra row of seats.

Under the hood, the upcoming Jeep SUV will be powered by the same 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, Multijet turbo-diesel engine that's already found in the Compass. The engine could, however, be tuned to produce more than the 173hp/350Nm it produces on the Compass. The 163hp, 1.4-litre turbo-petrol engine could also be on offer. Transmission duties could be handled by a 6-speed manual and 8/9-speed automatic gearbox units in a 4x4 drivetrain. The seven-seater Jeep SUV will be positioned against the likes of the Toyota Fortuner and the Ford Endeavor and it is expected to launch sometime in late 2021 in India.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Jeep updates and other four-wheeler news.