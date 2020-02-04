BS-VI Honda Dio teased ahead of imminent launch [Video]

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has teased the BS-VI Dio ahead of its imminent launch. The teaser video reveals several details about the upcoming scooter.

As seen in the teaser video, the upcoming, BS-VI Honda Dio will pack a full LED headlight that, similar to the old (BS-IV) scooter, will be installed on the apron. The front blinkers, too, will be installed on the apron A LED DRL will be redesigned, although it will retain its position near the handlebar. The front apron will feature a dual-tone finish, and the black panels will get a carbon-fibre texture to add a sporty look to the vehicle. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India targets young buyers with the Dio, and the scooter is designed accordingly.

The company only revealed the front-end of the BS-VI Dio, while the rest of the details are still under wraps. While the details are limited, we could see a semi-digital instrument cluster display the ride related information on the BS-VI Honda Dio. The latest iteration of the Dio, similar to the other BS-VI scooters from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, should benefit from the multifunction keyhole. The Indian arm of the Japanese two-wheeler arm could also equip the BS-VI Dio with an external fuel filler cap to enhance the convenience factor.

The mechanical details are also kept hidden in the teaser video. Regular followers would know that Yamaha Motor India updated its Ray ZR series with a bigger capacity motor (125 cc vs 113 cc) than the old model. Could Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India adopt a similar strategy with the BS-VI Dio?

If yes, then the BS-VI Honda Dio will share its engine with the BS-VI Activa 125. The BS-VI Honda Activa 125 uses a 124 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled motor with a fuel injection system that produces 8.29 PS of peak power. If not, then the BS-VI Dio will use a 109.51 cc air-cooled, fuel-injected engine motor that will produce 7.79 PS of power. Irrespective of the displacement, the BS-VI Honda Dio will benefit from Honda Enhanced Smart Power (eSP), a new ACG silent start system.

In terms of hardware, the old (BS-IV) Honda Dio uses spring-loaded hydraulic type suspension at the front. The BS-VI model, similar to the latest iteration of the Activa (6G), could benefit from telescopic front forks. We may also see the addition of an optional disc brake on the BS-VI Honda Dio.

A larger displacement motor will also put the BS-VI Honda Dio against the TVS Ntorq 125. The 125 cc scooter from TVS Motor Company also targets young buyers. Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India is yet to reveal a launch date, although it should not be long before we hear an announcement from the brand.