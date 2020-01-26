BS-VI Honda two-wheeler cumulative sales cross 1,00,000 units

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India have announced that its Bharat-Stage 6 complaint models – the Activa 125 BS-VI, SP 125 and the recently launched Activa 6G – have cumulatively crossed 1,00,000 units’ sales mark.

HMSI was the first company to introduce BS-VI compliant products in the two-wheeler space. The company began the BS-VI transformation with the launch of the updated Activa 125 in September followed by the SP 125 in November last year. The company updated its highest selling model, the Activa (110) with BS-VI compliance earlier this month (January 2020).

The company plans to completely switch to BS-VI products a month before the deadline. Below is what Yadvinder Singh Guleria, its Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing, said on that matter:

Honda is proud to lead BS-VI transition in two-wheeler industry almost six months ahead of the deadline… The excitement will only grow as Honda’s BS-VI model line-up gets more robust and we move to 100% BS-VI production beginning February 2020.

Here’s a quick recap of the BS-VI Honda products in India:

BS-VI Honda Activa 125

The latest iteration of the 125 cc scooter from Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India was developed with 26 new patents. The PGM-Fi HET engine with eSP technology is claimed to deliver 13% more mileage than its predecessor. The scooter is equipped with features like digital analogue meter, integrated dual function switch, external fuel lid, side stand indicator with engine inhibitor, Idling Stop System and a front glove box.

BS-VI Honda SP 125

The BS-VI SP 125 competes in the premium commuter segment and uses 19 new patents. The feature list on the SP 125 includes LED DC headlamp, fully digital meter, average fuel efficiency, distance to empty, real-time fuel efficiency, Engine Start/Stop switch, Integrated headlamp beam/Passing switch, Eco Indicator and Gear Position Indicator.

BS-VI Honda Activa 6G

The Activa 6G's HET PGM-Fi engine of the with eSP technology promises 10% more fuel economy than the Activa 5G's engine. DC LED headlamp, 3-step adjustable rear suspension, telescopic front forks, new integrated dual function switch, new malfunction light, new engine start-stop switch and an external fuel lid are some of the key features of the latest Activa. The new scooter also features a 12-inch front wheel and a longer wheelbase.

All BS-VI Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India products are backed by a three-year warranty as standard, while an additional three-year extension is available as an option.