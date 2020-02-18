Honda Forza 300 launched in India, 4 units sold at an undisclosed price

Honda 2Wheelers India has launched the premium scooter Honda Forza 300 in India at an undisclosed price. The company claims that it has sold 4 units of the scooter and completed deliveries of the said volume. It goes on to add that the 4 units were pre-booked by customers. The company had earlier displayed the Honda Forza 300 at its Gurugram-based Big Wing dealership.

For those who have been living under a rock, the Honda Forza 300 is a tourer-centric automatic scooter. It is targeted largely at customers in ASEAN nations and Europe.

Powering the Honda Forza 300 is a 279 cc liquid-cooled, fuel-injected, SOHC four-valve engine. This engine produces 25 PS of power and 27.2 Nm of torque. It is fitted with Honda Selectable Torque Control helps in regaining rear-wheel traction by detecting the difference between the front and rear wheel speeds.

The Honda Forza 300 gets a twin-pod instrumentation with analogue speedometer and tachometer. Also present is a digital LCD display which provides information like odometer (3 modes), range, current mileage, trip meter, average mileage, clock, ambient temperature thermometer, and a battery sensor. Honda Forza 300's versatility is increased further with an on-the-fly electronically adjustable windscreen which has a range of 140 mm.

It is also the only scooter in India which will be retailed with a smart key fob, 15-inch front wheel, aluminium alloy wheels, and 12-volt charging socket.

The Japanese two-wheeler has not revealed whether the Honda Forza 300 will be retailed in India via the CBU (completely built unit) or CKD (completely knocked down) route. It, however, has confirmed that the Euro-V compliant version of the Honda Forza 300 will be introduced in India in the next financial year. This version won't be sold secretly and will be available at select dealerships.