BS-VI compliant KTM RC 200 in a new colour scheme leaked - Report

KTM is bringing cosmetic updates to its street motorcycles as they undergo BS-VI transition. First, it was the Duke range and now it’s the turn of its fully-faired RC range. An image leaked by RushLane show that the BS-VI compliant KTM RC 200 with a new paint scheme. However, just like the 200 Duke, its fully-faired sibling continues with an underbelly exhaust.

The fairing now sports big ‘RC’ badging, while the overall stickering in its new avatar screams sportiness. the exhaust canister is bigger than the outgoing unit as it has to accommodate a bigger catalytic convertor. This will allow the exhaust system to absorb the harmful sulphur oxide, nitrous oxides and other exhaust emissions.

There is no confirmation about changes in the performance figures. The KTM RC 200 is powered by a 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, DOHC mill. Coupled to a 6-speed gearbox the engine produces 25 PS of power and 19 Nm of torque in the outgoing BS-IV tune.

The KTM RC 200 is suspended over 43 mm upside-down telescopic fork at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Both of these have been sourced (as usual) from KTM’s sister concern WP Suspensions. Braking duties will be overseen by a 300 mm disc at the front and a 230 mm unit at the rear. However, as on the 200 Duke, we expect KTM to bring in a dual-channel ABS on the RC200 with the MY2020 upgrade. At present, the BS-IV KTM RC 200 (and 200 Duke) are shod with a single-channel ABS.

A teaser released by KTM India reveals that the new 2020 KTM RC 200 (and KTM RC 390) will get new “vibrant looks styled after modern-day street-racers.”

The Austrian bikemaker has also brought in some major changes to the Duke 200. This bike no longer carries the look it was launched originally in July 2012. The company has given it an edgy makeover, similar to the 250 Duke and 390 Duke.

[Source: RushLane]