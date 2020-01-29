BS-VI KTM 200 Duke to feature dual-channel ABS [Video]

KTM India has confirmed via a teaser video on its social networking channels that the upcoming BS-VI 200 Duke will pack dual-channel ABS. In comparison, the old (BS-IV) model used a single-channel ABS tech. The launch details are yet to be revealed, but we expect to hear an official announcement very soon. The BS-VI 250 Duke and the 390 Duke have ready reached several dealerships in the country, and the updated 200 Duke should join the list shortly.

Also Read: BS-VI KTM 790 Duke to arrive in May 2020, BS-IV version available at a discount - Report

The BS-VI KTM 200 Duke was previously seen via leaked photographs and spy images earlier this month. The latest iteration of the motorcycle will comprise a major visual overhaul, and the upcoming model will draw styling cues from the 250 Duke. Thus, the front-end of the BS-VI 200 Duke will feature a halogen headlight with a LED DRL. The rear of the motorcycle will continue to feature LED taillight, although it will now have an updated design. Features such as LED turn indicators and the orange backlit LCD instrument cluster will be retained from the old (BS-IV) model.

The updated chassis layout will feature a bolted sub-frame instead of a welded unit. While the chassis will receive an upgrade, the shock absorption and braking hardware will remain identical to the setup of the old (BS-IV) 200 Duke. Thus, the motorcycle will be equipped with WP-sourced upside-down telescopic front forks, preload-adjustable rear mono-shock and single discs on both ends (300 mm front/230 mm rear).

The BS-VI KTM 200 Duke will be available in two colour options – Orange and White. A black painted primary frame will be standard, while the sub-frame will be in a matching colour.

The engine specifications may also witness some changes, although the final power and torque output numbers should not be much different from the old (BS-IV) model. The outgoing (BS-IV) 200 Duke, for reference, was tuned to draw 25 PS of peak power and 19.2 Nm of maximum torque from its 199.5 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve motor.

Also Read: KTM 390 Adventure - First Ride Review

The major styling revision and the addition of dual-channel ABS will push the prices considerably higher than the ex-showroom tag of the BS-IV 200 Duke. The outgoing model, for reference, was sold at INR 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The BS-VI model could carry a price premium of INR 10,000 to INR 15,000 over the old (BS-IV) motorcycle.