BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar 125 to be priced from INR 68,762 - Report

Apart from the Pulsar NS200 and the Pulsar 150, Bajaj Auto is also planning to update the smallest Pulsar in the range, the Pulsar 125 with BS-VI emission compliance. The updated model will be priced at INR 68,762* for the drum variant and INR 73,088* for the disc variant.



With the BS-VI update, the drum variant of the Pulsar 125 which currently costs INR 63,616* will get INR 5,178 costlier, while the disc variant which currently costs INR 66,618* will become dearer by INR 6,502.

Unlike the Pulsar NS200 and Pulsar 200F, the Pulsar 125 won't receive any significant visual/design change with the BS-VI upgrade. Its 124.38cc single-cylinder, two-valve, air-cooled engine in the current BS-IV version delivers 12 PS of maximum power at 8,500 rpm and 11 Nm of peak torque at 6,500 rpm, and comes mated to a 5-speed transmission. The BS-VI emission compliance has been achieved with the use of fuel injection and an updated exhaust assembly with an extra catalytic converter and oxygen sensor. Now what remains to be seen is how the performance figures have been affected due to the BS-VI update.

The Bajaj Pulsar 125 rivals the likes of new Honda SP 125 which retails at the price tag of INR 72,900* for the drum brake-equipped variant and INR 77,100* for the disc brake-equipped version.

In other updates, Bajaj Auto is planning to launch more Chetak electric scooters in India. It claims to have readied prototypes of the same already.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi

[News Source: Autocar India]