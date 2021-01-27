Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 & RS 250 In The Works, To Launch This Year - Report

Bajaj Auto is expected to expand its Pulsar range this year with the addition of two new models - the Pulsar NS 250 and RS 250. As per a new report, development on the said motorcycles is already underway and the homegrown two-wheeler giant could introduce them in India by the end of this year.

Bajaj Auto already has expertise in the quarter-litre segment as it manufactures the Husqvarna 250 Twins, KTM 250 Duke, and Dominar 250. The introduction of the new Pulsar NS 250 and RS 250 would complete the 250cc line-up.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 and RS 250 - What To Expect?

Both the models would use the tried-and-tested 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which also powers the Bajaj Dominar 250. This 4-valve, twin-spark, fuel-injected motor is a revised version of the same powerplant that also comes fitted in the KTM 250 Duke, 250 Adventure, and Husqvarna 250 Twins. In the Dominar 250, it produces 27 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 23.5 Nm of peak torque at 6500 rpm.

Bajaj Auto is also expected to work on the styling of the new Pulsar NS 250 and RS 250. Design of the current NS and RS models have now become out-dated. While the NS 200 and NS 160 still look decently-attractive, the RS 200 doesn’t.

Other features such as a fully-digital instrument cluster, full-LED lighting, new and different colour options, and better tyres would also be included in the new 250cc models. Speculations also suggest the addition of Bluetooth for smartphone connectivity.

Bajaj Pulsar NS 250 and RS 250 - Rivals

The Pulsar NS 250 would rival against the Yamaha FZ 25, KTM 250 Duke, and Suzuki Gixxer 250. On the other hand, the RS 250 would compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer SF 250.

[Source: BikeWale]