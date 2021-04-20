Bajaj Pulsar NS Range Gets More Affordable, New Pulsar NS125 Launched

Bajaj has launched a new entry-level variant of the Pulsar NS range in India. The new Bajaj Pulsar NS125 sits below the NS160 in the company’s NS range and has been priced at INR 93,690 (ex-showroom). With this new Pulsar NS125, Bajaj's Pulsar lineup has now grown to 10 models, with the NS range itself comprising three models. For a price of INR 93,690, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 costs INR 16,000 less than the larger NS160. However, it costs INR 20,000 more than the standard Bajaj Pulsar 125.

As the nomenclature already suggests, the NS125 uses a smaller engine than the rest of the Pulsar NS range. This motorcycle is powered by a 124.4cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, two-valve engine that has been tuned to produce 12hp and 11Nm of torque. In fact, the engine is quite a simple unit with the displacement and cooling method being identical to the unit on the standard Pulsar 125. However, the power and torque figures have slight differences.

Also Read : Bajaj Chetak Now Costlier By Upto 25%

For your reference, the 124.4cc engine on the standard Pulsar 125 produces 11.8hp and 10.8Nm of peak torque. The two motorcycles could be sharing the same engine in order to save costs. However, the have been tuned differently to create some product differentiation, part from just their styling. While the larger NS200 shares some of it's engine components with the KTM’s 200cc ones, that is not the case here. The engine on the Pulsar NS125 comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The Bajaj Pulsar NS125 is underpinned by a perimeter frame that and it uses telescopic forks at the front and a monoshock at the rear for suspension duties. The motorcycle rides on 80/100-17 tyre at the front and 100/90-17 tyre at the rear. Braking is handled by 240mm disc at the front and a 130mm drum at the rear. Unlike the NS160, the NS125 cannot be had with disc brakes at the rear even as an option. Tipping the scales at just 144kg, the NS125 is also a whole 7kg lighter than the NS160.

The motorcycle has a ground clearance of 179mm. Meanwhile, the seat height measures at 805mm and it has a wheelbase of 1,353mm respectively. In terms of styling, the Bajaj Pulsar NS125 looks identical to its larger siblings. The fuel tank - which incidentally has an identical capacity of 12 liters - the headlamps, the body panels and even the split seats appear to have come from the larger models. It however misses out on the updated color schemes of the larger NS motorcycles that have the frame and wheels finished in matte white.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.