Upcoming Bajaj Pulsar RS 250- All You Need to Know

The 250cc motorcycle segment has started getting popular in India. After looking at the rising competition, Bajaj is now planning to launch an all-new fully-faired motorcycle in this segment. Likely to launch as the Bajaj Pulsar RS 250, the upcoming bike could be positioned pretty close to the Dominar 250. This new motorcycle will even act as an elder sibling of the Pulsar RS 200 and will directly rival the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer SF250. Bajaj is also planning to launch the Pulsar NS 250, which has been already spied testing in India. Aesthetically, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 will be slightly different from the Pulsar RS 200. Reports suggest that the front fascia of the upcoming Bajaj motorcycle will get distinct twin-pod LED projector headlights along with some more revisions to look unlike the RS 200.

The suspension duties on the Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 will be done by upsidedown forks at the front and an adjustable monoshock at the rear. In comparison, the Pulsar RS 200 gets regular telescopic forks upfront. The all-new model will also get a disc brake sat the front and back. The braking system will come paired with a dual-channel ABS. Powering the motorcycle will be a 250cc single-pot unit which will develop 30bhp of maximum power and 24 Nm of peak torque. The engine will come mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch. The motorcycle is expected to get the same power plant that does duty on the KTM 250 Duke.

One can expect the Bajaj Pulsar RS 250 to be capable of hitting a top speed of 170kmph. The two-wheeler manufacturer is expected to share more details about the new model in the near future. Talking about its younger sibling, the Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 has been quite popular among motorcycle enthusiasts of the country. It is powered by a 199.5cc single-cylinder engine that is capable of shredding out power and torque outputs of 24.2bhp and 18.7 Nm, respectively. The motor comes coupled to a 6-speed transmission. It rubs shoulders with the likes of Yamaha R15 V3 and KTM RC 200. It gets retailed at a price tag of Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).