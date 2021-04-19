Bajaj Chetak Now Costlier By Upto 25%

It was just last month when Bajaj hiked the prices of the Chetak electric scooter for the first time. The Bajaj Chetak is available in two variants - Urbane and Premium. With its first price hike, the entry-level Urbane variant became INR 15,000 dearer, while the Premium variant went up by INR 5,000. This price hike was announced when Bajaj was still accepting bookings for its electric scooter. The two-wheeler giant has once again increased the prices of the Chetak, this time, by a more significant margin.

This new price is applicable only for bookings made on the 13th and 14th of April. With this second round of price hike, the Urbane variant has become even dearer by INR 27,620. Meanwhile, the Premium variant sees a price hike of INR 24,000. It must be noted that the final prices listed here do not take into account the FAME II subsidy. With the subsidy applied, prices of Bajaj Chetak will go down by approximately INR 25,000, making it a tad bit more affordable. Currently, it is just INR 2,000 more affordable than the Ather 450X.

Model New Price Old Price Difference Urbane Rs 1,42,620 Rs 1,15,000 Rs 27,620 Premium Rs 1,44,000 Rs 1,20,000 Rs 24,000

Also Read : Here’s How Hero Xpulse 200 Enduro Cousin Would Look Like

Bookings on the Bajaj Chetak have again been halted since then. The latest pricing for the Bajaj Chetak was displayed via a pop-up notification during the online booking process. Bajaj had temporarily reopened bookings for the Chetak a few days ago on a first come first serve basis. However, the company received a large number of confirmed orders from customers, requiring it to cease acceptance of bookings within 48 hours. The company has said they will review the supply situation and announce the next round of booking opportunity.

Until now, the Bajaj Chetak was only available in Pune and Bangalore. However, It will soon be available in Hyderabad and Chennai as well. It will continue to be offered from select Bajaj Probiking/KTM dealerships. As for differences between the two variants, the Urbane variant has drum brakes and is available in 2 colour options - Citrus Rush and Cyber White. The Premium variant has a disc brake at the front and a drum brake at the rear and comes in 4 colour options - Velutto Rosso, Indigo Metallic, Hazelnut and Brooklyn Black.

The Bajaj Chetak is powered by a 3.8kW/4.1kW (continuous/peak power) electric motor that sends power to the rear wheels via an automated transmission. It derives it's power from a lithium-ion battery pack that is capable of delivering a real-world range of 95km in Eco Mode and 85km in Sport mode. The Chetak takes approximately 5 hours to charge to 100% and 1 hour to charge to 25%. Bajaj also offers a warranty of three years/50,000km on the IP67-rated battery.

For more Bajaj Auto news and updates about other two-wheelers, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.