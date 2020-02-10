BS-VI Bajaj Pulsar NS200 to cost INR 1.24 lakh - Report

Bajaj Auto is about to launch the BS-VI Pulsar NS200 officially in the market very soon. If an Autocar India report is to be believed, the Pulsar NS200 will cost INR 1.24 lakh*.

While there is no official confirmation from the company's end on the prices of the BS-VI Pulsar NS200, we believe the official list may be revealed anytime now.

With the BS-VI update, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 will get about INR 10,000 costlier, which is a marginal hike in comparison to the BS-IV model which is currently priced at INR 1.14 lakh*. The on-road, Delhi pricing of the updated model is said to touch INR 1.53 lakh. The company has already updated the CT100 and the Platina 100 with the BS-VI engine.

With the update, the Pulsar NS200 will be given a fuel-injected 199.5 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve motor with triple-spark technology. This engine delivers 18 kW or 24.5 PS of max power at 9,750 rpm and a peak torque of 18.6 Nm at 8,000 rpm. In the current carburettor version, this engine delivers 17.28 kW or 23.5 PS of peak power at 9,500 rpm and a maximum torque of 18.3 Nm at 8,000 rpm.

Along with the BS-VI engine, the Bajaj Pulsar NS200 may gain a full-LED headlight and new colour options.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto to launch more Chetak electric scooters, says prototypes ready

The suspension duties on the updated Pulsar NS200 will be performed by the usual conventional telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock at the back. While braking will be taken care of by petal-type disc brakes with a single-channel ABS.

Note: Special edition Bajaj Pulsar NS200 image used for representation purpose.

*ex-showroom, Delhi

[News Source: Autocar India]