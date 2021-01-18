Bajaj Pulsar 220F receives minor updates for MY2021

Bajaj Auto’s Pulsar range of motorcycles consists of a total of 10 models. Each one of them is popular for its own unique reason. For example, the RS 200 is the company’s only fully-faired motorcycle at the moment. On the other hand, the NS 200 has created a major fan following amongst the naked bike enthusiasts. Similarly, the 220F is known for its semi-fairing and largest capacity engine in the entire Pulsar line-up. And for MY2021, Bajaj Auto has given this 220cc motorcycle some minor updates.

Bajaj Pulsar 220F - What’s New?

Well, nothing very exciting. The Pulsar 220F now comes with a slightly revised instrument cluster. It continues to be a semi-digital unit, however, now it has some new graphics. The displayed information has also been shuffled. For example, positions of fuel level indicator, trip meter, and odometer have been changed. While data such as a clock and gear position indicator remains absent, Bajaj Auto has added fuel consumption as well as distance-to-empty information. Apart from that, a carbon-fibre finishing has been used to refresh things up a bit.

Another minor update that has been given to the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F is the repositioning of the speedometer wire. Earlier, it used to be connected to the front wheel. However, in the new model of the motorcycle, it has been linked to the rear wheel.

That’s it. These are the updates that you would get with the 2021 Bajaj Pulsar 220F. The rest of the features such as the suspension, brakes, colours, tyres, wheels, etc., have been left untouched. Powering the updated motorcycle is also the same 220cc single-cylinder engine. It comes with Bajaj Auto’s patented DTS-i technology and fuel injection. It is capable of delivering 20.4 PS of max power at 8500 rpm and 18.55 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. For the transmission, there’s a 5-speed gearbox.

