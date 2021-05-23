Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Imagined Digitally, Looks Very Muscular

There have been reports about Bajaj reportedly working on a Pulsar RS400 previously. However, there has never been any official information from the company in this regard. It did, however, give rise to a lot of speculations, some even suggesting that a Pulsar NS400 could also likely be on the cards. While we are still awaiting an official word about either motorcycles, an automotive artist by the name of Abin Designs has created a digital rendering that previews how the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 could look like in its concept form.

In this rendering, the Bajaj Pulsar NS400 Concept carries over a few parts from its younger sibling, the Pulsar NS200. For instance, the shape of the fuel tank and the tank extensions are similar to that of the Pulsar NS200, although they seem slightly bulkier. Similarly, the perimeter frame also seems to have been carried forward unchanged. This aside, the rest of the motorcycle looks completely new with redesigned headlamps and rear sub-frame along with new engine and underpinnings.

Starting with the design updates, the first thing you notice is that the headlamp is positioned much lower than in the Pulsar NS200, and it also looks much sharper with new LED lighting elements. The headlamp cowl too has been redesigned for a sportier look. The rear sub-frame is completely new with redesigned side body panels that feature air vents and a redesigned rear cowl which ends with a short, stubby design. In fact, the entire rear portion looks a lot sleeker and more aerodynamic than the Pulsar NS200. This rendering portraying a concept, it does not feature a license plate holder, and that makes the rear look a lot cleaner as well.

In terms of ergonomics, you'll notice that the split seats have been revised and the clip-on handle bars from the Pulsar NS200 have been replaced by a single-piece unit. It also gets a fully-digital instrument cluster. replacing the semi-digital unit on the NS200. This Bajaj Pulsar NS400 rendering also boasts of many mechanical upgrades, the most important of which is the new engine. Following its nomenclature, this rendering of the Pulsar NS400 comes with the tried and tested, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor from the Bajaj Dominar 400. This engine produces 40hp of power and 35Nm of peak torque.

Along with a larger engine, it also gets a bulkier engine cowl. The telescopic forks on the Pulsar NS200 have been replaced by USD forks in this rendering here. Similarly, the under belly exhaust has been replaced by a side-mounted upswept exhaust pipe that looks quite sporty. Elsewhere, this motorcycle can be seen with larger, dual petal front discs for improved braking performance. It also gets new wheels with much fatter tyres at both ends. Overall, one could actually think of this as a sportier version of the Dominar 400.

