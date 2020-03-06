IndianAutosBlog.com recently reported about a detailed walkaround video of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise which revealed that the new motorcycle has already started arriving at Bajaj Auto dealerships. Now, as per a new development, the BS-VI Avenger 160 is also reaching the company’s sales outlets.

The new spy shot tells us that the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 Street will have no visual changes whatsoever. It will look very similar to the outgoing BS-IV model and carry the same modern Sportster-type style. So, features like roadster-like headlamp design, LED DRLs, low and long profile seat, super-wide rear tyre, comfortable riding posture, sporty exhaust, etc. can be found in the BS-VI model, too.

This indicates that the only significant change in the BS-VI Avenger 160 Street will be its engine. Even though it will be the same 160 cc single-cylinder, air-cooled mill as before, it will now be compliant to the stricter and more stringent BS-VI emission norms. For that, Bajaj Auto has added a fuel-injection system, an ECU, and a new cat-con.

In its BS-IV state of tune, this 160 cc engine produced 15 PS at 8500 rpm of max power and 13.5 Nm of peak torque at 7000 rpm. While Bajaj Auto hasn’t released the specifications of the BS-VI Avenger 160 yet, it is expected that the torque figure might slightly alter. However, we wouldn’t be surprised if the company manages to keep the power output unchanged, as in case of the BS-VI Avenger 220 Cruise.

The BS-IV Bajaj Avenger 160 Street retails at INR 83,251*. The BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is said to carry a price tag of INR 89,536*, which would be around INR 6.2k more. Some dealerships have started accepting booking for the new model for a token amount of INR 1,000-5,000.

The Avenger 160 Street will continue to have same colour options as before - Ebony Black and Spicy Red - and is expected to be launched in the coming few days. IndianAutosBlog.com will be bringing all the latest updates on Bajaj Auto’s upcoming new Avenger, so stay tuned.

*Ex-showroom, New Delhi

[Source: bikedekho.com]