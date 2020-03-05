BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise detailed in a walkaround video

Bajaj Auto will soon launch the BS-VI Avenger 220 Cruise in India. The price of the upcoming motorcycle was already leaked and now it has been revealed in a detailed walkaround video. The video was shot at what seems to be a Bajaj Auto dealership. This indicates that the new BS-VI Avenger 220 Cruise has already started arriving at sales outlets.

Visually, the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is the same as the BS-IV model. There are no aesthetic changes whatsoever. It features the classic cruiser style with low seat height and a relaxed riding posture. Its long windscreen provides good protection from windblasts, especially when riding at high speeds. There is a uniquely designed halogen headlight accompanied by LED DRLs. The chrome rearview mirrors add a classic and retro touch.

The new Avenger 220 Cruise will be powered by the same 220 cc, single-cylinder oil-cooled engine with Twin Spark DTS-i technology. However, it will now comply with the latest and more stringent BS-VI emission norms. To achieve that, Bajaj Auto has added a fuel-injection system and also installed a revised cat-con in the exhaust pipe.

Surprisingly, after all these changes, the engine produces the same amount of power as it did in its BS-IV avatar - 19.03 PS at 8400 rpm , as per a recently leaked official document. As for the torque output, previously it was 17.5 Nm at 7,000 rpm and it might vary slightly now. In its BS-VI avatar, expect the engine to be more refined and smooth. Its performance and fuel-efficiency should have some improvement.

The fully-digital instrument cluster of the Avenger 220 Cruise is being carried forward. It shows a plethora of information like odometer, speedometer, trip meters, time, fuel level, side stand indicator, etc. There is also a secondary display on the fuel tank which is basically for the tell-tale lights like neutral, engine malfunction, etc.

The BS-VI Avenger 220 Cruise will have a telescopic suspension setup with anti-friction bushes at the front and twin shock absorbers at the rear. The braking duties are carried out by a 260 mm front disc and 130 mm rear drum. A single-channel ABS is standard.

The price of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is INR 1.15 lakh*. The new bike is around INR 11,000* dearer than the BS-IV model. It will be available in at least two colour options - Moon White and Auburn Black.

*Ex-showroom, Pune