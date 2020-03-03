BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 specifications revealed ahead of imminent launch

Last month, we reported about the leaked prices of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 models, and now, we have the specifications of the upcoming motorcycles.

Both the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 models (Street and Cruise) will carry forward the same 220 cc single-cylinder, oil-cooled, Twin Spark DTS-i engine that used to produce 19.03 PS of max power at 8,400 rpm and 17.5 Nm of peak torque at 7,000 rpm in the BS-IV models.

Bajaj Auto has somehow managed to keep the power figure of the 220 cc engine unchanged. While the torque figure isn't out yet, we suspect that even if there is a change, it would be marginal.

The BS-VI Avenger 220 Cruise will have the same length (2210 mm), width (806 mm), and wheelbase (1490 mm) as the BS-IV model, but its height will be 1,142 mm not 1,321 mm like that of the latter. Maybe the BS-VI version will have a shorter windscreen.

As far as the dimensions of the BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Street are concerned, they are exactly the same as the old model's. It measures 2,210 mm in length, 1,490 mm in width and 1,070 mm in height.

The BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruiser and Street would be the same in terms of styling and design as the old models. They would also have the same cycle parts like the suspension setup, braking setup, etc.

The BS-VI Bajaj Avenger 220 models are expected to be priced at INR 1.15 lakh* and thus be around INR 11.5k more expensive than their BS-IV counterparts. Both will be launched very soon.

*Ex-showroom, Delhi