2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 priced from £6,899 (INR 6.54 lakh) in the UK

Kawasaki has announced the prices for the 2020 Ninja 650 for the UK -£6,899 (INR 6.54 lakh) in the Metallic Spark Black paint and £7,049 (INR 6.68 lakh) in the Lime Green / Ebony and Pearl Stardust White / Metallic Spark Black colour schemes.

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 features a new, full-LED headlight assembly that looks similar to the units of the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R and Kawasaki Ninja 400.

Also Read: India-bound 2020 Kawasaki Z900 - 2019 Thai Motor Expo Live

The new Kawasaki Ninja 650, which was unveiled in October this year, is likely to arrive in India in 2020. The latest variant of the middleweight sports tourer was also displayed at the 2019 Thai Motor Expo. The official launch timeline is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Kawasaki is clearing the inventory of BS-IV compliant models, and the company is offering special discounts with select motorcycles. The old model is included in the list of motorcycles that are available with special discounts, and it comes with benefits worth INR 75,000.

To give you a quick recap, the 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 benefits from a revised front fascia and updates to the cockpit. The latest iteration of the middleweight tourer features full LED headlight as against conventional units on the outgoing model. The new lighting setup looks similar to that of the Ninja ZX-6R and the Ninja 400. Revisions to the cockpit bring a Bluetooth-enabled 4.3-inch, colour TFT-display to the vehicle.

The TFT-display works with Kawasaki RIDEOLOGY smartphone app that offers access to functions such as riding log, latest status update and call/message notification. Other changes include a sharper and aggressive design for the fairing, wider upper cowl is wide and a redesigned windshield.

While the design and feature list have received a few tweaks, the underpinnings and other hardware specifications are identical to the outgoing version. The shock absorption duties are handled by telescopic front forks and a rear mono-shock. Anchoring power comes from twin petal-type discs at the front and a single petal-type rotor at the rear. The new model, similar to the outgoing version, retains the short exhaust canister. The units shipped to India will pack a BS-VI compliant engine.

Also Read: Kawasaki electric concept motorcycle revealed

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 will be joined by the 2020 Kawasaki Z650 that benefits from the same features that come on the fully-faired version - LED headlight (single-pod) and a Bluetooth-enabled instrument console.