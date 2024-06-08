Brixton Motorcycles Gears Up for Indian Debut with Four Stylish Models

Brixton Motorcycles Austria is set to make a grand entrance into the Indian market through a collaboration with KAW Veloce Motors Pvt Ltd. This strategic partnership aims to cater to the increasing demand for unique and quality two-wheelers in India.

By the upcoming festive season, KAW Veloce Motors will launch four exciting Brixton models: Crossfire 500X, Crossfire 500XC, Cromwell 1200, and Cromwell 1200X. These models are characterized by their retro-inspired designs, affordability, urban riding suitability, and customization potential, offering a fresh appeal to a wide range of riders.

The partnership has a comprehensive two-phase expansion plan. The first phase involves establishing a manufacturing facility in Kolhapur, Maharashtra, with an annual capacity of over 40,000 units. This phase will focus on bringing the current Brixton lineup, featuring engine capacities from 500cc to 1200cc, to the Indian market.

In the second phase, Brixton and KAW Veloce Motors will jointly develop products tailored specifically for Indian consumers at Brixton’s Austria Design Center, while also expanding their manufacturing capabilities.

The initial models will be available in key cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Thane, Nashik, Chennai, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Surat, Vapi, and Panjim. This launch marks a significant milestone for Brixton Motorcycles as they venture into one of the world's largest motorcycle markets.