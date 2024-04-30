DesertX Rally Launched in India - Ducati's Most Sophisticated Off-Road Motorcycle

Ducati has launched the DesertX Rally in India. Characterized by the best race-bred components as it adopts high-quality solutions that are both specialised and effective in off-road use and sophisticated, as on all Ducati motorcycles. The new DesertX Rally is priced at INR 23,70,800 (Ex-Showroom India) and deliveries will begin in the last week of May.

The DesertX Rally's suspension is designed to tackle even the most difficult obstacles, improving the DesertX's already strong off-road ability. Both the fork and the shock absorber, in fact, are characterized by the same technologies used on professional motocross and enduro bikes. At the front end, the DesertX Rally is equipped with new billet aluminium plates which are rigid and light. The fork is a closed cartridge KYB, a technology used on motocross and enduro racing bikes.

To improve handling on the most demanding off-road terrain, the DesertX Rally is fitted with an adjustable Öhlins steering damper, fixed directly to the handlebar. The new suspensions have allowed the DesertX Rally to increase the ground clearance, which is now 280 mm (30 mm more than the standard), to enable it to overcome even the most difficult obstacles.

The DesertX Rally is equipped with the 937 cc Ducati Testastretta 11° twin-cylinder with desmodromic distribution. Maximum power is 110 hp at 9,250 rpm and maximum torque of 92 Nm at 6,500 rpm. This engine, characterized by regular and manageable power delivery to tackle any route, has been optimized for off-road thanks to a dedicated ratio and specific strategies and calibrations of the electronic systems.

The DesertX Rally has all the essential components for off-road use as standard, but those who want to customize it can do so by choosing from the Ducati Performance accessories catalogue. To extend autonomy, it is possible to mount an additional 8-litre tank which guarantees almost 40% more, perfectly integrated into the line of the motorbike. Aluminium side cases are available which, combined with the top case, give the motorbike a total load capacity of almost 120 litres. For travellers who never stop, there are also additional LED spotlights and heated grips.

Enthusiasts who want to complete their look will be able to choose from various specialist apparel proposals with graphics coordinated with the DesertX Rally livery. The collection, which also includes the women's line, is made up of the Explorer jacket-trousers set, Atacama gloves, and Explorer T7 boots.