Toyota's Diverse Lineup at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed

Toyota is set to showcase its innovative multi-path strategy for reducing CO2 emissions and achieving carbon neutrality at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed, running from July 11-14. The event will feature an impressive array of race, rally, off-road, and high-performance road cars, highlighting how Toyota's motorsport endeavors directly influence its road car developments.

Motorsport Excellence on Display

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team (TGR-WRT) will bring the GR YARIS Rally1 HYBRID and Rally2 WRC cars to the festival. The GR YARIS Rally2, newly introduced in the second tier of the WRC, exemplifies Toyota's commitment to motorsport. This connection between competition and consumer vehicles is evident in the new GR Yaris, which boasts enhanced power, sharper handling, and a new eight-speed GAZOO Racing Direct Automatic transmission.

World Champion drivers Sébastien Ogier and Kalle Rovanperä will be present to officially hand over their self-named GR Yaris special edition models. These exclusive versions feature handling tuned to the drivers' preferences and other customizations.

Innovations and Future Technologies

Toyota will also highlight its exploration of alternative, carbon-neutral fuels for internal combustion engines, showcasing the first European-built GR Yaris running on hydrogen. This initiative aims to preserve the traditional sound and feel of motorsport vehicles while achieving environmental goals.

Support vehicles will include the Hydrogen Fuel Cell Hilux Prototype, developed in the UK to explore fuel cell technology for light commercial vehicles, and the British-made Corolla Commercial, which introduces hybrid efficiency to the van market.

Thrilling Performances

Elfyn Evans will demonstrate the GR YARIS Rally1 Hybrid’s capabilities on Friday and Saturday, while Kalle Rovanperä will showcase his drifting skills in a specially engineered GR Supra on the Goodwood hill climb.

Additionally, TGR’s GR DKR Hilux Evo T1U will tackle the festival’s hill climb, rally stage, and off-road course, with appearances by leading crews from the 2024 FIA World Rally-Raid Championship, including Lucas Moraes and Armand Monleon, and Seth Quintero with Dennis Zenz.

British Touring Car Championship Action

TGR-UK’s British Touring Car Championship Corolla will also participate in the hill climb, continuing its successful run with multiple podium finishes and a race win in this year's BTCC series.

Toyota's presence at the Goodwood Festival of Speed underscores its dedication to pushing the boundaries of automotive technology while maintaining a strong connection to its motorsport roots.