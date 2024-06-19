Ioniq 5: First Model to Roll Out from Hyundai's New Metaplant

Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America (HMGMA) has announced that the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 will be the first vehicle produced at its new Metaplant. Production is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year, with the facility eventually becoming the sole producer of IONIQ 5 models for the U.S. market, excluding the IONIQ 5 N trim.

The IONIQ 5, part of Hyundai's award-winning EV lineup, has received numerous accolades, including Best Electric SUV, Best EV for the Money, and one of the Best Cars for Families by U.S. News & World Report. Cars.com named it the Best Electric Vehicle for two consecutive years. The IONIQ 5 has also been honored as the 2022 World Car of the Year, 2023 MotorTrend SUV of the Year, and 2022 Car and Driver EV of the Year. Additionally, it received the highest TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the IIHS.

“This is a very exciting time for HMGMA,” said Oscar Kwon, president and CEO of HMGMA. “We are in the final phase of construction and are getting ready for the 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 5 to roll off the line. It’s the ideal vehicle for us to start production with.”

HMGMA's new Metaplant will also produce vehicles for Hyundai, Genesis, and Kia, with further model announcements expected in the future.