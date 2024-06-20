Aftermarket Cabin Air Filters For Cars in India By Uno Minda

Uno Minda has unveiled a new range of aftermarket cabin air filters for cars in India, priced competitively at INR 639 with a one-year warranty. These filters are available at major online and offline retail stores, including UnoMinda Kart, Amazon, and Flipkart.

As air pollution remains a pressing issue, particularly in metro, Tier 1, and Tier 2 cities, the quality of the air inside vehicles is a growing concern. Vehicle emissions containing harmful particles, nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and volatile organic compounds pose serious health risks to drivers and passengers. High-quality cabin air filters are essential to mitigate these risks.

In response, Uno Minda, a prominent Tier 1 supplier of automotive solutions to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), has launched its new cabin air filters in the Indian market. Utilizing advanced media technology, these filters are designed to enhance air quality inside car cabins, providing cleaner and more breathable air.

The new Uno Minda cabin air filters are engineered to block airborne particles, dust, pollutants, allergens, and unpleasant odors from entering the car’s interior through the air conditioning system. Known for their durability and reliability, these filters ensure long-term performance with no maintenance, contributing to a more pleasant and healthier driving experience.