Volkswagen Integrates ChatGPT into New Models

Volkswagen's latest models now come equipped with the advanced AI capabilities of ChatGPT. This integration is available in all new vehicles of the all-electric ID. family, as well as the new Golf, Tiguan, and Passat. Accessible through the IDA voice assistant, ChatGPT offers a range of features that surpass traditional voice control, allowing for natural language interactions and providing spoken search results.

Previously, Volkswagen's IDA voice assistant enabled control over infotainment, navigation, and climate systems, along with answering various questions. Now, with ChatGPT, the functionality has significantly expanded. Drivers can obtain information on tourist attractions, historical sports events, or even solve math problems, all through conversational interaction without taking their eyes off the road.

Using ChatGPT is straightforward and requires no additional accounts. Existing Volkswagen Connect/VW Connect Plus users can activate the IDA voice assistant by saying “Hello IDA” or pressing a button on the steering wheel. If a query cannot be answered by Volkswagen’s system, it is anonymously forwarded to ChatGPT, which provides a response in the familiar Volkswagen voice. ChatGPT does not access vehicle data, and all queries and responses are deleted immediately to ensure data protection. The voice assistant can be deactivated in the Volkswagen app or the infotainment system’s privacy settings.

The technology, showcased at CES 2024, supports English (US), English (UK), Spanish, Czech, and German. This integration is a result of Volkswagen’s collaboration with Cerence Inc., leveraging Cerence Chat Pro to provide accurate and relevant responses to a wide array of queries.