Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen: A New Icon on Indian Roads

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles has unveiled the stunning Jawa 42 Bobber Red Sheen at the All You Can Street Festival (AYCS) in Mumbai. Priced at Rs 2.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), this top-tier variant joins the acclaimed Black Mirror edition.

AYCS, a festival that celebrates fashion, music, and art, provided the perfect backdrop for the launch, underscoring Jawa Yezdi's commitment to a vibrant lifestyle and motorcycling culture. The brand's affinity for artistic expression and subcultures aligns seamlessly with the event's ethos.

Building on the success of the Jawa 42 Bobber, the Red Sheen aims to reinforce Jawa Yezdi's dominance in the bobber segment. Its eye-catching red fuel tank stripe and chrome finish on the tank, coupled with diamond-cut alloy wheels and tubeless tires, make it a standout choice for younger riders seeking a bold and distinctive look.

Under the hood, the Red Sheen features a powerful 334cc liquid-cooled engine producing 29.9PS and 30Nm of torque, mated to a smooth six-speed gearbox. Rider comfort is enhanced by an assist and slip clutch, a seven-step pre-load adjustable rear mono-shock, a two-step adjustable seat, a USB charging port, a digital console, and full LED lighting.

Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles anticipates strong interest from Gen-Z customers who appreciate a motorcycle that blends heritage with modern style. The Red Sheen, along with the refreshed Jawa Perak and other models like the Jawa 350, Jawa 42, Yezdi Roadster, Yezdi Scrambler, and Yezdi Adventure, reinforces the brand's 'Factory Custom' portfolio, offering riders a diverse and appealing lineup.