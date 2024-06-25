BMW Pioneers Combined Level 2 and Level 3 ADAS in New 7 Series

BMW has made history as the first automaker to receive approval for integrating both Level 2 and Level 3 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) within the same vehicle. The innovative new BMW 7 Series showcases this milestone, offering a blend of advanced driving technologies that enhance both convenience and safety.

BMW Highway Assistant (Level 2): Enhanced Comfort on Long Journeys

The BMW Highway Assistant is a sophisticated Level 2 system designed to improve long-distance travel. Operating at speeds up to 130 km/h (81 mph), this feature allows drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on motorways with separated carriageways. Drivers can relax their hands, though they must remain attentive and ready to regain control when necessary.

The Active Lane Change Assistant further boosts convenience by autonomously performing lane changes. When the traffic situation allows, the system can handle steering and speed adjustments for overtaking. Drivers can initiate these lane changes by simply glancing at the exterior mirror to confirm the maneuver.

BMW Personal Pilot (Level 3): Freedom in Traffic Jams

The BMW Personal Pilot L3 feature brings highly automated Level 3 driving to the 7 Series. In specific conditions, such as traffic jams on motorways, drivers can delegate driving tasks entirely to the car at speeds up to 60 km/h (37 mph). This allows them to engage in other activities like phone calls, reading, or streaming videos. Despite this, drivers must be ready to reassume control when the system prompts them, especially in situations like approaching roadworks.

With the combination of these cutting-edge ADAS technologies, BMW’s new 7 Series sets a new standard in automated driving, blending comfort, safety, and advanced functionality in a single vehicle.