BMW M 1000 XR Now in India with a Price Tag of Rs 45 Lakh

BMW Motorrad India has introduced the all-new BMW M 1000 XR, a high-performance motorcycle set to make waves in the Indian market. Priced at Rs 45 lakh, this beast of a bike is now available for booking at all authorized BMW Motorrad dealerships across the country, with deliveries set to commence in June 2024.

At the heart of the M 1000 XR lies a modified water-cooled 4-cylinder in-line engine, derived from the power unit of the iconic S 1000 RR. With a peak power output of 201 hp at 12,750 rpm and maximum torque of 113 Nm at 11,000 rpm, this machine promises exhilarating performance on the road. It boasts a blistering acceleration, sprinting from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds, and can reach a top speed of 278 km/h.

Also Read: This Proves You Can Ride Your BMW R 1300 GS To An Active Volcano

The motorcycle is equipped with a state-of-the-art instrument cluster featuring a large 6.5-inch TFT display, complete with an M logo start-up animation and a revamped rev counter. It also comes with an OBD interface for M GPS Datalogger and M GPS Laptrigger, ensuring a connected riding experience. Other notable features include a lightweight M battery, rear USB charging socket, powerful LED lighting, adaptive turning light, electronic cruise control, and heated grips.

For enthusiasts seeking the ultimate racing experience, the M 1000 XR offers the M Competition Package as standard. This package not only enhances performance but also adds a touch of aesthetic finesse. It shaves off an additional 3 kg from the bike's weight and includes M Carbon wheels, as well as various carbon fiber parts such as side panels and mudguards. The package also offers fully adjustable M rider footrests, passenger footrests, and the MGPS Lap trigger.

Also Read: 212 Horsepower BMW M 1000 R Launched in India

The M Competition Package features a captivating blend of high-gloss Black Storm metallic paintwork and high-gloss carbon fiber components, giving the bike a distinctive and sporty appearance. Additionally, the exclusive M Carbon wheels come with newly designed tapes on the rim, further emphasizing its performance-oriented design.