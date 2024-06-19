BMW Dealership in Australia Launches Car Restoration For Classic BMW Models

A BMW dealership in New South Wales has introduced Australia's first restoration service for classic BMW models, marking the debut of the BMW Classic program in the country.

Worthington BMW in Somersby, an hour north of Sydney, is leading the way as the inaugural BMW Classic partner. Local staff have received specialized training from experts at BMW's headquarters in Munich to ensure top-notch restoration quality.

The BMW Group Classic service, already a hit in 151 dealerships worldwide, provides owners of historic BMWs the opportunity to restore and maintain their vehicles meticulously. This service ensures these classic cars remain both roadworthy and timeless.

BMW Australia plans to expand this restoration service across its 48-dealer network. To celebrate the launch at Worthington BMW, eight classic BMW vehicles are currently on display in the showroom, offering enthusiasts a chance to admire these beautifully restored models up close.

